Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. (NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-old’s and a 40-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A Columbus police Lieutenant told NBC4 that a gun was recovered at the scene that CPD believes belongs to one of the victims. CPD added they believe this shooting stemmed from a robbery.

One person of interest has been detained for questioning. No further information is known at this time.