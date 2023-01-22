COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus.

The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m.

Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said.

According to police, several gunshots were fired from the street into the home. The man was in the front room of the home at the time.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Det. Bischoff at 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

The second shooting was reported on the 1000 block of Siebert Street in the South Side area of Columbus at approximately 4:37 a.m.

At the scene, Columbus police found a 32-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Det. Reffitt at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).