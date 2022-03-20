COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are injured after a crash on I-270 east near Cleveland Ave. in north Columbus overnight on Sunday.

Columbus Police said that the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. and that two people were injured.

One of the people injured in the crash has life-threatening injuries, according to Columbus Police. The condition of the second person is unknown, per police.

CPD report that the freeway ramps near the area of the crash are reopening.

No further information is known at this time.