COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in a north Columbus neighborhood.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were called just after 12:15 a.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Oakland Park Avenue and Indianola Avenue in Central Clintonville. Two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, per police. No further information is known at this time.