COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a crash on I-71 South near 17th Avenue Wednesday night.

According to ODOT’s OHGO system, the crash happened at 10:32 p.m. on I-71 South near South Linden.

Columbus Police said one victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a second to Grant Medical Center. Both are in stable condition.

Lanes along the roadway are blocked, but traffic is moving through the area.