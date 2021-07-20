Child dead after shooting near Polaris; suspect not in custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An infant is dead while its mother is in stable condition after a shooting near Polaris Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported in the area of Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m.

A spokesman for Columbus Police said the child and its mother were in their car at the location when they were shot.

The child was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, while the mother was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police said there is no suspect in custody. They have also not confirmed the age of the child.

There is no further information available at this time.