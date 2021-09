Stelzer Road in Easton is closed after a crash in the area on Sept. 7.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured in a car crash in Easton Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, two people were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The third victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The crash happened at 7 Easton Oval at approximately 7:42 p.m.

Stelzer Road and the southbound lanes of Morse Crossing are closed.

There is no further information available at this time.