Two injured after being shot while sitting in car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized after being shot while sitting in a car in northeast Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus Police said officers responded to the 3600 block of Sunbury Road at approximately 1:49 p.m.

At the scene, officers located the victims, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman told police they were sitting inside the vehicle when a man approached them on foot and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The man suffered multiple wounds to his right leg while the woman had a gunshot wound in her torso. Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4011.

