COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are injured, one critically, after police said they were hit by a car in the Far South section of Columbus Monday night.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the accident happened on the 3500 block of South High Street at approximately 6:36 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, while the second victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

No further details have been released.