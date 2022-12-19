COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting Monday night on the west side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the unit block of North Wilson Road. A Tim Horton’s restaurant parking lot at the scene was blocked with police crime scene tape.

One victim was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

There is no further information available at this time.