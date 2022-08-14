COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene.

The victims were taken to OSU Medical Center: one in serious condition and the other in stable condition, per police.

According to police, the car that fled the scene was described as a black sedan.

No further information is known at this time.