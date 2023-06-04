COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after nearly drowning in the Scioto River.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police confirmed to NBC4 that they received reports of two people at Griggs Reservoir Park were trapped in the water at 1:30 a.m. Two people, an adult man and a juvenile male, were pulled out of the water by a rescue team.

The juvenile male was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the adult man was hospitalized in stable condition.

No further information is known at this time.