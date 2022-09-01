COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and a second person was taken to OhioHealth’s Riverside Methodist Hospital, Geitter said. The condition of both victims is unknown.

First responders initially blocked off some lanes on Sawmill Road, but the road was cleared and reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m.