COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are in stable condition after a Sunday night shooting in east Columbus.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at 10:52 p.m. on the 1200 block of Brookway Road at a Colonial Village apartment. Officers found two men, ages 36 and 43, had been shot.

The 36-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm, while the 43-year-old was shot in the left leg. The victims were taken to an area hospital and are both listed in stable condition and scheduled for surgery.

Police did not offer any additional information any possible suspect(s) or what may have led to the shooting, but are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).