COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after a crash shut down Interstate 71 South for a few hours in north Columbus late Wednesday night and in to Thursday morning.

According to Columbus police the crash occurred on I-71 south between Cooke Road and East North Broadway Street at around 11:30 p.m. Two cars were involved in the crash, which caused the highway to close from I-270 access point down to East North Broadway St. for over three hours.

A large amount of debris was reportedly in the road and both people injured were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police said one was listed in stable condition, the other in critical condition.

I-71 reopened at around 1:40 a.m.