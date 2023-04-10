COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after a house fire in north Columbus early Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire, crews were sent to a house on the 100 block of Richards Road in Central Clintonville and contained the fire. The homeowners both got out of the house but suffered from smoke inhalation.

They were both taken to OSU Main Hospital to be treated. Columbus fire confirmed to NBC4 that crews could not get to the fire as quick as possible due to the house being cluttered with many objects inside.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and will be investigated by the department.