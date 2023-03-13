COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they were ejected from a car during a crash on the east side of Columbus Monday morning.

At 2:07 a.m., Columbus Fire and Turo Township Fire units responded to a one-car crash on McNaughten Road, near Little Brook Way, where a Ford Fusion heading southbound veered off the right side of the road.

Columbus police said that the car drove through a field, vaulted over a creek, landed on an embankment on the other side of the creek and rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

Medics on the scene took both victims to Mount Carmel East hospital and they are each listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Columbus police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.