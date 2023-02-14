This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) on Feb. 11. (TSA photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two passengers were stopped from bringing guns onboard planes at John Glenn Columbus International Airport over the weekend.

On Saturday, a passenger was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at approximately 10:30 a.m. A loaded firearm was detected when the passenger’s property was screened via x-ray. Columbus airport police confiscated the gun and cited the passenger, who claimed they forgot the gun was in their bag.

The second incident happened Sunday when TSA officials found a gun in a passenger’s carry-on bag. Again, airport police confiscated the gun.

These are the fifth and sixth firearms detected at John Glenn International this year. In 2022, 40 firearms were detected at CMH security checkpoints.

TSA recently increased the penalties for bringing weapons to the airport and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on circumstances. TSA can also revoke PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with firearms at the airport.

Travelers are allowed to carry guns in checked bags if the weapons are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at check-in.