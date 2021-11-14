COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Although drunkenness made them “difficult to interview,” Columbus police say two men were arrested early Sunday morning after assaulting each other and insisting the other be held accountable.

The ordeal began when officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Huntington Drive in southern Columbus at 1:11 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot, according to a release from the Columbus Division of Police. There they found a 51-year-old Black man with gunshot wound to his abdomen.

While he was being treated at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, officers were told the suspect, a 27-year-old Black man, had been dropped off at the same hospital suffering from a deep laceration to his face.

“Detectives interviewed both victims at Grant Hospital,” the release states, “but due to their high level of intoxication, they were difficult to interview but wanted to prosecute each other.”

A witness whom detectives interviewed at the scene said the two men were involved in an argument that turned physical, the release says.

Because both men “had opportunities to remove themselves from the eventual assaults,” they are each charged with felonious assault, “resulting in both individuals being both victims and suspects out of the same incident.”

Both men are expected to survive their injuries. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective Robert Reffitt at (614) 645-4141, ext. 222, or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.