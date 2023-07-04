COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and at least three others injured after a crash in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police said the three-car crash happened on the 3300 block of Refugee Road at approximately 8:05 p.m.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, and two others were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital; their conditions are not known at this time.

There is no further information available at this time.