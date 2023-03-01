COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead, and a third person was injured after an overnight shooting at a northeast Columbus bar Wednesday morning.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:19 a.m. at Cheers Too, a bar on Cleveland Avenue in the Northern Woods neighborhood. Upon arrival police confirmed two people were dead at the scene and one victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

A detective at the scene said that it is not yet known what led up to the shooting, although they have detained one person for questioning. That person has not been named a suspect at this time.

It is the second shooting in the last two months at this shopping area. In January, Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill, two business north of Cheers Too.

Columbus police investigate a shooting at Cheers Too off of Cleveland Avenue in northeast Columbus. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)