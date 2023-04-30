COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in northwest Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a Chevrolet Traverse with three people inside was out just after 2:45 a.m. going east on Snouffer Road. As the vehicle passed through the intersection at Grey Gables Lane, the vehicle lost control, crossed over the westbound lanes on Snouffer Rd., hit a metal communications box and then a tree on the north side of the road.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Thornton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:09 a.m. The front seat passenger, 30-year-old Mckenzie Egnor, was taken to Riverside Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m.

A second male passenger was also taken to Riverside to be treated and is expected to recover from his injuries. Police will be investigating the circumstances behind the crash.