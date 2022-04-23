COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating two separate fatal shootings Saturday at two of the city’s parks.

According to Columbus police, the first shooting happened at Nafzger Park on the 2800 block of Noe Bixby Road in southeast Columbus at approximately 6:20 p.m.

A special duty police officer was on patrol in the park when they heard shots fired, police said. While investigating the shooting, the officer discovered the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m.

The second shooting happened about two hours later, at 8:20 p.m., at Saunders Park in the Mount Vernon section of the city.

At the scene, officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:34 p.m., police said.

The second victim, who was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

According to officers at the scene, there were multiple shooters involved in the Saunders Park shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information for either shooting and did not say if the shootings were connected.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.