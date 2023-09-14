COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two women are dead and a man was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night at a biker bar in south Columbus.

According to police, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to Grant Medical Center after officers arrived at around 11:30 p.m. at Double D’s Pub on South High Street in Merion Village. The second woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 1 a.m.

A third person was shot and taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said they do have a suspect, but that man is not yet in custody. Officers also reportedly found at least one weapon in connection to the shooting on Wall Street, an alley just behind the bar and west of where the first woman was found.

South High Street was closed for a couple of hours overnight and authorities remain at the scene as the investigation continues into Thursday morning.