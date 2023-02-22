COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the south side of Columbus Wednesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 3600 block of Parsons Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m. The scene of the shooting is across the street from the Columbus Division of Fire’s training center at the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Ashwood Road.

Both victims, who police said were adults, were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.