COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a wrong-way driver crashed into another car in the westbound lanes of SR-104.

Police dispatchers said one victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead. They did not say where the second victim was taken.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.