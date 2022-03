COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a reported shooting in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Wednesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue.

Police said the two victims — a man and a woman — were pronounced dead at the scene at 3:29 p.m.

Two children were taken from the scene to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Police at the scene said the children were not hurt.

There is no further information available at this time.