COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m.

The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further details as to what caused the accident.

East Broad Street is currently closed in both directions in the area.