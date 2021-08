Scene of a suspected murder-suicide on the 5500 block of Winterberry Drive in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 21.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide on Columbus’ west side Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 5500 block of Winterberry Drive at approximately 2 p.m.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police at the scene, it is believed the incident started as a marital dispute, with police suspecting the dispute ended as a murder-suicide.

No further information is available at this time.