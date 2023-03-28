COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were critically injured after a shooting on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting on the 200 block of North Hague Avenue at approximately 9:03 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center. Both were later upgraded to a stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is the second shooting on the city’s west side Tuesday night. One person died after a shooting at a gym on the 1800 block of Tanglewood Park Boulevard less than 20 minutes earlier.