One critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting just east of Downtown Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 9 p.m. in the unit block of Douglass Street.

Police said they were initially called to the area for reports of a fight at 9 p.m., returning to the scene 30 minutes later for a report of shots fired.

One victim was located and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A second victim walked into Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound at approximately 9:45 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time.