COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police.

5:08 a.m.: Domestic shooting on northeast side

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of South Linden on reports of a domestic shooting.

Officers found one person with gunshot wounds. Medics took them to OSU East Hospital in critical condition, per police.

5:17 a.m.: Shooting in North Hilltop neighborhood

CPD state that nine minutes later, officers went to the 160 block of North Harris Avenue in the North Hilltop area in west Columbus and found someone shot.

That person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, per police.

At this time, police has yet to report any people in custody after either shooting.

NBC4 will update this story with further information once confirmed.