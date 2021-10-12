COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two runners from central Ohio are back home after finishing the Boston Marathon.

The race was held Monday and due to COVID-19 pandemic delays, it was the first time it has been held in the fall.

Kristen Foley ran as a charity runner for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Her father was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014.

So far, Foley has raised more than $35,000.

Her chiropractor, Dr. Christina Murphy, ran as a competitive runner.

“It was one of those moments that didn’t seem real,” Foley said. “Even when I started. But now I have this, so I know it’s real.”

“Boston is just, the size of it, I can’t even compare to anything,” Murphy said. “It’s definitely the largest race I’ve ever been part of and the crowds and different sections.”

Both runners said they are already planning their next running challenges.