COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating two Wednesday shootings that resulted in two hospitalizations, but zero suspects as of Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Chittenden Avenue in South Linden on reports of a Shot Spotter alert. Upon arrival, CPD met with three individuals, who said they met a man outside the residence.

The man allowed one of the individuals to use a cell phone, got into a white SUV and began arguing with one of the other individuals. The man began shooting in the direction of the three adults, one of which was also with a four-year-old girl. One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, was shot in the foot, taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

At around 9 p.m., CPD was called to the 200 block of Belvidere Avenue in the Hilltop on the westside of Columbus after reports of a man being shot. The victim, 22, was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).