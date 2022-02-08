COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School district announced that two schools will cancel all classes Wednesday due to infrastructure issues within the buildings.

Whetstone High School will cancel all in-person and remote classes Wednesday in order to repair a water main line, the district said in a news release.

In addition, a heating issue at the Columbus Preparatory School for Girls has caused all classes to be canceled Wednesday — for the second day in a row, according to the district.