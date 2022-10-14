COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old on the city’s south side.

A Franklin County judge filed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of William Lee Smith, Jr., 22, of Columbus, who is accused of fatally shooting Daeshawn Lamarr Simington — and injuring a second person — after breaking in to the victim’s apartment on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue on Oct. 4, according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court.

A Columbus Division of Police detective said Smith, who was charged with murder and aggravated burglary, forced his way into Simington’s apartment with his co-defendant Earnest Hall just before 11 p.m. while carrying and firing handguns. Simington was shot following a “gun battle,” the detective said, and died around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Grant Medical Center.

Officers at the scene confirmed to NBC4 that a second victim, whose condition is unknown, was shot in the bicep but fled the area.

Less than two hours before Simington’s death, Hall allegedly broke into a nearby apartment on the 600 block of East Woodrow Avenue where he held a female victim at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, according to court records. Hall stole cash, a firearm and a safe from the victim’s apartment.

Last Friday, Hall, 25, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping for his role in Simington’s death and holding the female victim at gunpoint, court records indicate. Smith is facing one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

Hall is expected to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to court records. Smith’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21.