COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two of the 19 defendants convicted in a Columbus gang-related racketeering conspiracy were sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison in federal court.

29-year old Brandon Martin was sentenced on Wednesday to 24 years in prison. He shot and killed a rival gang member William Moore in March 2013, according to the U.S. District Court.

The court said that Terrell Scott Hansard, 24, was sentenced today to 18 years in prison. He drove a vehicle when gang members shot and killed 7-year old Deoante Fisher in March 2016.

The racketeering conspiracy first charged in 2018 includes five murders, 26 attempted murders along with other drug-trafficking and violent crimes.

According to the attorney’s office, beginning in June 2010, T&A conspired in a racketeering enterprise, taking part in murders, attempted murders, drug and firearms trafficking, witness tampering, robbery, assault, and other crimes.

The gang allegedly used intimidation, fear, and violence to control its neighborhood. Gang members were expected to retaliate with acts of violence when their members and associates were disrespected, threatened, intimidated, or subjected to acts of violence.

The attorney’s office said T&A associates and members are charged with five murders:

the murder of Franky Tention on July 1, 2012, in the area of 431 Ellison Street

the murder of William Moore on March 15, 2013

the murder of Marvin Ector on December 23, 2013, on East 5th Avenue

the murder of Quincy Story on January 24, 2015

the murder of Deaonte Fisher on March 4, 2016