COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday.

Due to a high number of staff absences, the following schools will be in remote learning:

Arts Impact Middle School

Hilltonia Middle School

All other schools in the district will be in-person and operate on a normal schedule.

Athletic practices and games for the two middle schools are canceled. All other athletic and extracurricular activities in the district will be held as scheduled.

Tuesday will be the seventh school day in a row where some Columbus City Schools have switched to remote learning due to high staff absences.