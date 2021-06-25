2 children, 2 adults shot on I-670: Adult victims named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person shot at a SUV on the I-670 freeway on Friday morning, and their four victims included a 10-year-old and a three-year-old boy.

Trey Shuttlesworth Senior, Unique Nesbit, and three young children passed the Leonard Avenue exit on I-670 when a person fired several shots into the SUV.

One bullet injured Shuttlesworth in the arm, while Nesbit received a bullet wound to the back. The ten-year-old boy received bullet wounds in his legs, and the three-year-old boy was shot in his foot.

The people exited on I-670 at Goodale Boulevard at about 11:46 a.m., and sought help.

All four people are currently in stable condition in local hospitals.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Deanna Brewer of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-2677 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).