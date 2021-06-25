2 children, 2 adults shot on I-670: Adult victims named

Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person shot at a SUV on the I-670 freeway on Friday morning, and their four victims included a 10-year-old and a three-year-old boy.

Trey Shuttlesworth Senior, Unique Nesbit, and three young children passed the Leonard Avenue exit on I-670 when a person fired several shots into the SUV.

One bullet injured Shuttlesworth in the arm, while Nesbit received a bullet wound to the back. The ten-year-old boy received bullet wounds in his legs, and the three-year-old boy was shot in his foot.

The people exited on I-670 at Goodale Boulevard at about 11:46 a.m., and sought help.

All four people are currently in stable condition in local hospitals.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Deanna Brewer of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-2677 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Police need the public's help identifying suspects for assault

Teenager killed in shooting

Ohio passes Collin's Law

Ohio runner attempts world record

Kevin Miller to fill 72nd Ohio House seat

Ohio to end $300 unemployment benefits

More Local News