Cecilia Montgomery, 9, and Miracle Montgomery, 11, are reported missing from the west side of Columbus on Aug. 1, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus.

Cecilia Montgomery, 9, was last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie.

Cecilia has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 65 pounds.

Cecilia was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and Capri blue jeans.

Miracle Montgomery, 11, was last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a brown pit bull.

Miracle has brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Miracle was last seen wearing a pink and blue tie-dyed sweatshirt and blue jeans with flowers.

Anyone with any information on the missing girls is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-2358.

