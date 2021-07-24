Two central Ohio men plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two central Ohio men pleaded guilty to charges in connection with their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

According to court documents released this week, Derek Jancart, of Canal Winchester, was arrested in late February after social media posts placed him at the Capitol at the time of the riot.

Jancart pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of not more than $5.000.

Jancart is also required to pay $500 restitution to the Department of Treasury, which said the insurrection caused more than $1,495,326 in damage to the United States Capitol, court documents state.

A second central Ohio man, Eric Rau, also pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

Rau was arrested earlier this month in Columbus.

According to court documents, Jancart identified Rau from social media posts shown to him by the FBI.

Rau faces the same sentencing guidelines as Jancart.

They were just two of the people seen breaching and entering the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump held a rally moments earlier in which he repeated his claims that the election had been stolen from him.