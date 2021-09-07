Two central Ohio animal rescues head to Louisiana to help pets in need after Ida

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida is ongoing, with thousands of people from Louisiana to New York still without power, food, and other critical supplies.

This dire situation extends to people’s pets as well.

Two central Ohio women active in animal rescue are now doing their part to help by securing donations for owners and their pets who are in need.

Molly Murray is the founder of Pawsitive Warriors Rescue. She says less than 24 hours ago, April Burnside, owner of FREEdom Tails Ohio, contacted her asking if she’d like to go to Louisiana to help.

In a heartbeat, she said yes.

“I have five kids and my own rescue,” Murray said. “I had to get everything, and everyone, settled. I immediately started posting on our Facebook page and people stepped up.”

In under 24 hours, Pawsitive Warriors received paper towels, blankets, food for dogs, and cleaning supplies. On Monday morning, the women finished packing everything into a truck and left for Louisiana.

“It’s about a 12-hour drive,” Burnside said. “We’ll sleep overnight and then tomorrow, we’ll start going through the area and distributing food. We’ve got about 20 rescues lined up to come to collect food and help about 50 families.”

Burnside said as someone who has volunteered during natural disasters before, it’s important other small rescues offer their support in a time of need.

“There’s a ton of people with personal pets, rescues with 100s of pets who can’t feed them because all of their food, paper products, and blankets are all wet,” she said.

Though they’ll be in Louisiana on Wednesday, they want to make it known that they’ll be needing supplies throughout their travel. Right now, they could use some cat supplies and they’ll be posting on their social media platforms as they learn more about the things they need while on site.

“We won’t know for sure until we get there,” Murray said.

Murray and Burnside expect to return to Columbus by Friday and predict they will bring back some pets to provide aid for them.

If you would like to donate or to follow their journey, you can visit Freedom Tails Ohio or PAWSitive Warriors on Facebook.