Two boys reported missing from Linden area

Jameire Campbell, left, and Nasir’ Collins were reported missing from the Linden area Saturday, Aug. 7.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking the public’s help in locating two boys, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, reported missing from the Linden area Saturday.

Nasir’ Collins, 12, has black hair and brown eyes. Nasir’ is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

Jameire Campbell, 14, has brown hair and brown eyes. Jameire is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Both were last seen near the 1000 block of Duxberry Avenue near Cleveland Avenue on Saturday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.