COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects connected to a South Side Columbus murder were arrested and are scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Columbus police arrested 20-year-old Mareese Davis on Thursday on murder and felonious assault charges for his role in the murder of 39-year-old Adrian Smith. Smith was gunned down on the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road at 8:20 p.m. on May 31.

According to court records, officers found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot behind a business on Lockbourne Road. Police said Smith was standing in the parking lot when several occupants of a vehicle drove by and began shooting at Smith.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man, was also shot while sitting in his car. He drove away from the scene and called for help after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. Police located the man about six blocks away near the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police also arrested a second suspect, 28-year-old James Dukes-Johnson, in connection to the shooting. He is also being charged with murder and felonious assault and faces a judge Friday.

According to Franklin County Sheriff arrest records, Dukes-Johnson was arrested on June 10th on charges of receiving stolen property and weapons under disability. He has also since been charged with possession of methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking of drugs, and the two related charges to Smith’s death.