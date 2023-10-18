COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight fire destroyed a far east Columbus condo early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 3:09 a.m. at a condo located in the 7300 block of Donovan Drive, near Blacklick. Two people, one man and one woman, were able to exit the building on their own and both were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. One of the victims is listed in critical condition.

The fire, which completely destroyed the condo, caused part of the structure to collapse, and a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor and was briefly trapped within the blaze, but he was able to get out of the condo on his own and did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities do not know yet what caused the fire, which crews were attempting to contain to just the one unit. No one else was injured.