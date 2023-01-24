COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they say walked up to a parked car and stole tools from it last week.

According to CPD, the two suspects were on the 5000 block of West Broad Street on January 17 when they stole “hundreds of dollars” worth of tools from a car parked in the area. While the suspects stole the tools, the victim was inside a store with police saying the suspects were seen driving off in a gold-colored Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-1439 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

