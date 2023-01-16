COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court.

The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville, Perry County, Friday in connection with the death of Marquel Smith on Jan. 9.

Dawson and March were booked into Franklin County Jail Monday on one charge each of murder. They were being held in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville.

Police responded to a call on Jan. 9 at a home on Hiawatha Street on a report of a child wasn’t breathing. Smith was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled blunt force trauma caused the child’s death, police said. The child was suffering severe head injuries, court records state, and the coroner noted the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse and were not accidental.

At the hospital, doctors told police the child had numerous broken bones, some of which had started healing, and that the right leg had an acute fracture.

Court documents state that during interviews with detectives, both Dawson and March said they were not sure how the boy received so many injuries, telling them that the other three-year-old children in the home may have been the cause.