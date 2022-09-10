COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 16-year-old boys are recovering after being shot overnight Friday and Saturday in separate incidents in Columbus, according to police.

Sep. 9 – 11:28 p.m.: Teen shot in the back in South Linden after toy gun shooting

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, multiple teens were at a community splash pad on Brooks Avenue in South Linden before three unknown juvenile males riding bicycles approached the group, according to Columbus police.

The three males began shooting the group of teens with Orbeez guns that shoot water pellets. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, had a BB handgun with him and began chasing one of the males with it.

Police say that another suspect pulled out a real handgun and shot the 16-year-old once in the back. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CPD at 614-645-6818 or contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Sep. 10 – 2:17 a.m.: Teen sleeping in car in University District shot by 16-year-old

Nearly three hours later, Columbus police officers went to the 2500 block of North High Street in the University District and found a 16-year-old boy shot in the head.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, per CPD.

According to police, the teen was at a parking lot sleeping in his car when another 16-year-old walked up to the car and started shooting at the victim, running away after that.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.