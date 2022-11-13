COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The TWIG Bazaar returned to Columbus over the weekend. TWIG, which stands for “together with important goals”, is a fundraising group for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

This year’s event marked the 100th anniversary as well as the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. The past two years have been virtual.

Dozens of vendors gathered to display everything from candles and Christmas decor to home-cooked goods.

The proceeds benefit the hospital. There was also a raffle for prizes and visits with Santa.

Event organizers expected more than 2,000 people to come through the doors.