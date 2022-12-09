COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 25 candidates are applying to fill a vacant seat on the Columbus City Council.

Twenty-seven individuals filed their resumed with the Columbus City Clerk by Friday’s noon deadline to be considered for the vacancy on the Columbus City Council, the council announced Friday. The spot opened when Council President Pro Tempore Elizabeth Brown announced resignation to serve as President and CEO of the YWCA Columbus.

“Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023,” said Council President Shannon Hardin.

Council members will review resumes and submit a list of up to three finalists to the city clerk by Dec. 21. The council will meet at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 next year to host a public hearing and hear testimony from the public. Members of the public who wish to provide testimony, either in-person or digitally via WebEx, should email ZGDavidson@Columbus.gov with the subject line “Speaking at Vacancy Public Hearing” by noon on Jan. 3.

During a Jan. 9 meeting, members will nominate applicants then vote to appoint a new member.

Below is the full list of applicants:

Christina Pelletier

Olubunmi Adekanbi

Patricia Duckworth

Eli Bohnert

Kelly Lombardo-Matthews

Josh Leach

Larry Druggan

William Dodson

Kurt Looper

Rick Shuster

Densil Porteous

Martin Alvarado

Tom Price

Chelssy Alvarez

Hugh Butler, III

Charity Martin-King

Forrest Neuswanger

Mitchell J. Brown

Aaron Neumann

Lucy Gettman

Charles Nabrit

Kristen Hosni

Ilhan Dahir

Eric Duffy

Angela Meddock

Sean Ruffin

Stephanie Matthews